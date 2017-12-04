65th Annual Scottsdale Parada del Sol Parade set for Feb. 10

Mark your calendars for the 65th Annual Scottsdale Parada del Sol Parade & Trail’s End Festival set for Feb. 10, 2018.
The theme for 2018 is “Scottsdale — Past, Present, and Future,” according to a press release, describing the day of wildwest adventures in downtown Scottsdale for the family.
The Parada Western Week events in downtown Scottsdale include many activities starting, Feb. 5-10.
“For 65 years, the Scottsdale Parada del Sol Committee of volunteers has coordinated this free parade of horse-drawn carriages, bands, wagons and stagecoaches. Mounted horse riders of the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Posse, Hashknife Pony Express riders and Scottsdale Charros are just a sample of the horse groups visitors will see,” Parada President Wendy Springborn said in a prepared statement.
“The team is focusing on the ‘Spirit’ of the old west and lore that has attracted visitors from around the world to Scottsdale. After the Parade, the Old town downtown streets transforms into a western street festival with western bands, dancing and a Cowboy Kids zone filled with petting animals, bouncy houses, cowboy drama and horse rides.”
Attractions include:
- The 1959 “Howdy Dudettes,” ambassadors from the Embassy Suites Hilton, will be official western ambassadors during the festivities.
- The Arizona Indian Festival will be in the Civic Center Mall.
- The three street stages will have rockabilly, string, and rock bands.
- The Arizona Wine Garden will feature award-winning wines from Arizona.
- Aztec and Folklorico dancers on the Hispanic stage and street entertainers offer photographers an array of vivid color and western style.
- The Hashknife Pony Express will ride in to Scottsdale with the U.S. Mail and deliver it to postal officials at Scottsdale’s Museum of the West at Noon on Feb. 9t
- The Scottsdale Parada del Sol Parade and Festival starts 10 a.m., Saturday so arrive early to save a place along the route with the festival starting after the parade and ending at 4 p.m.
Ms. Springborn encouraged people to come as early at 9 a.m. for breakfast, shopping, then stay later for dinner and dancing in downtown Scottsdale.
“The Parade draws thousands of visitors who come to enjoy the flashy Arabian horses and riders, roughhousing mountain men, wild women of the west, U.S. Marshals Posse and marching bands,” Ms. Springborn said.
Go to scottsdaleparade.com.
