7 new paintings unveiled at Scottsdale’s Thursday Art Walk

Carstens Fine Art Studio & Gallery will host a special unveiling party for seven new paintings by Scottsdale artist and owner Cyndy Carstens on Thursday, Jan. 25.
These new paintings will be unveiled at 8 p.m. during the Golden Palette Scottsdale Art Walk from 6:30-9 p.m. Visitors will have the opportunity to meet the artist and enjoy light refreshments and enjoy live music by renowned harpist Jocelyn Obermeyer, according to a press release.
Ms. Carstens’s work is perceptive, lyrical, and contemporary, yet emotionally recognizable and thought provoking, the press release stated. She creates oil paintings exploring expansive spaces, moments of stillness and faith while reinventing portrayals of the southwestern landscape.
Ms. Carstens uses a broad spectrum of colors blending realism and abstraction, resulting in beautiful and meditative artworks. Her paintings “bring one to focus and reflect on an awareness of ethereal atmospheres and intimate details of nature,” Ms. Carstens explained in a prepared statement.
Her work continues to focus on the ever-changing weather patterns of the Southwest with interpretations of the skies balanced by organic forms and landscape. The artist has introduced a new element of the urban landscape into two of her latest paintings.
Ms. Carstens has exhibited her work extensively across the country and her work is represented at UGallery, of San Francisco, as well as her own gallery in downtown Scottsdale.
Collected by private and corporate patrons across the U.S. and eight countries, Ms. Carstens’s work has gleaned numerous awards, as well as being a guest on many television and radio news programs throughout her career, the press release stated.
Recently her work was included in the National Weather Center Biennial – 2017, and she received the Artist Award of Distinction at the Richeson: Landscape 2016 Exhibition; Artist of the Year, Sonoran Arts League; Arizona Artists Guild Best of Show Award; Chairman’s Award, Peoria Arts Council Annual Juried Exhibition; and Artist of Distinction Award, Manhattan Arts International.
Ms. Carstens has studied the arts at four universities including Arizona State University.
The Carstens Fine Art Studio & Gallery is in downtown Scottsdale at 7077 E. Main Street, suite 5.
