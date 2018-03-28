$70K in bed tax going toward Scottsdale Cinco De Mario Festival

Scottsdale residents and tourists will have another way to celebrate Cinco de Mayo after the Scottsdale City council unanimously approved Resolution No. 11056 to provide $70,000 bed tax dollars to Cinco De Mario Scottsdale.
The approval came on March 20, during a public meeting at City Hall, 3939 N. Drinkwater Blvd.
Cinco de Mario event promoters proposed a one-year agreement to host the Cinco De Mario Festival at the Scottsdale Civic Center Mall on May 5. The festival will include authentic Mexican Mercado, live music, and multiple food vendors.
“The Cinco de Mario Scottsdale festival will have marketing and promotional benefits focused on highlighting the Scottsdale destination through media and promotional opportunities,” Tourism Development Manager Steve Geiogamah said in a March 20 report to Scottsdale City Council. “The first year festival is anticipated to attract 7,500 attendees as well as provide Scottsdale destination with over $260,000 in media and promotional value.”
The bed tax comes from sales tax collected on hotel rooms within the city of Scottsdale. The tourism event funding program makes recommendations to the Scottsdale City Council on items relating to all things tourism, according to Independent archives.
On Feb. 20, 2018 the Tourism Development Commission recommended Scottsdale City Council allocate the $70,000 in support of the one-year agreement. Information, including economic and media impact will be provide post event in a report done by Bruce Skinner and Associates, city officials say.
“City staff has evaluated the proposal to identify the benefits for the city and the local tourism industry and has identified a public purpose for the city’s expenditure,” Mr. Geiogamah said in the staff report. “The marketing and promotional benefits provide consideration substantially equal to the proposed city’s expenditure.”
