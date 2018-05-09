95-year-old Scottsdale children’s author has best-selling book about a “silly worm”

A 95-year-old first-time Scottsdale author’s book, “The Silly Adventures of Petunia and Herman the Worm,” wiggles its way to number one in a children’s reptile and amphibians book category upon release.
The book by Sam Baker, illustrated by Ann Ness, launched Wednesday, May 9, landed a top spot, making the freshman novelist a bestselling author, according to a press release on what started as a story he told his children more than 40 years ago.
“My messages from the book are really about love, and peace, told through the stories of a silly worm,” says Mr. Baker in a prepared statement.
He got the idea for “The Silly Adventures of Petunia and Herman the Worm” as a child growing up in the deep south, raised among parsley worms that would morph into butterflies, states the release.
The story revolves around a girl named Petunia and a worm named Herman who gets into “all kinds of trouble,” causes a car wreck, and eats all the time, the release describes.
“Sam Baker’s new book, ‘The Silly Adventures of Petunia and Herman the Worm,’ is a timeless story of a parsley worm who morphs into a butterfly, written by a 95-year-old gifted storyteller,” says Erica Glessing, CEO of Happy Publishing, the book’s publisher. “This book captured my heart and my mind! I had to go look up if a worm can actually become a butterfly, and, yes, this one worm does. So then, I was enamored and I still am with this heart-felt book that shows kindness, joy and change is infinitely possible.”
Mr. Baker, who lives in Scottsdale, has a daughter who lives in Gilbert.
For book information go to: https://amzn.to/2wf4Rqw.
