A mother’s love: Shawn Graulich talks pride of her student-athlete

The Scottsdale Independent reached out to Shawn Graulich, who is the mother of one of our most recent student-athlete profiles.

An excerpt from the June feature article outlines the hard work and effort Jacob Graulich, Ms. Graulich’s son, has been doing to make his high school football team. The article, in part, states:

Ever since he was 4-years-old, Desert Mountain High School rising senior Jacob Graulich had played baseball and had aspirations to play collegiately. That all changed this last fall.

But to better understand the sacrifices made and pride felt by a parent watching their child blossom into an upstanding student-athlete, we reached out to Ms. Graulich. This is what she had to say:

•What does it mean to you to see your son go after his dreams?

It’s what I’m most proud of. To know that Jacob believes in himself and is being true to what makes him happy.

•When are the most rewarding moments as a mother with your son as he participates in sports?

Having watched Jacob play all different sports throughout his life there are so many proud moments. Seeing what a great teammate he is. His desire to always want to get better, always giving 100 percent. After every game, it didn’t matter what the outcome was, Jacob would get into the car — before he could drive himself — and he would always thank me for coming to his game.

•How have you seen Jacob grow from when he first started in baseball to where he is now?

Jacob has learned so many life lessons while playing baseball. Also sometimes referred to as “ The Game Of Failure,“ it has taught him humility, It has helped him build character. Jacob has experienced such highs and very low lows. In his many years of playing baseball, he has learned perseverance, how there are things you have no control over as in life and how to face those challenges head on. He has become a mentally stronger person because of these experiences.

•How does it make you feel as a mother to see him giving back by volunteering in the community?

Jacob loves helping people. He has always been this way throughout his life. He feels happy when others are happy. This past year, he was in a peer leadership class. He looked so forward to seeing the students and helping in any way he could. Jacob’s heart is so kind. His empathy for others makes me the most proud.

•When you look at all your son has accomplished over the last little bit, what stands out the most? Why?

The fact that Jacob walked away from baseball, a game that, he thought, defined him. A game he has loved so much for so many years was one of the bravest, most courageous things to do. To then start playing a sport that he has never played before, jumped into it with both feet, never looked back and has risen to every challenge that has faced him. I’m in awe of him.

•How do you think what he’s gone through and learned will affect him as he pursues future goals?

Everything Jacob has gone through in his life, on and off the field, has made him into the young man he is now. He has learned that we all make mistakes and that’s OK. We can learn from our mistakes, make better choices next time and, most importantly, keep moving forward even when things don’t go as planned. Jacob has learned to follow his own path. It’s his journey, no one else’s.

•How proud are you of who Jacob has become and what he has accomplished?

Although Jacob is my son, I have learned so much from him. I admire him for the kind human being he has evolved into, and continues to evolve. I love him with all my heart. I cannot wait to watch him grow and I will continue to support him in whatever it is he chooses to do.

