A photo review of the 2018 Scottsdale Parada del Sol Parade

The 2018 Scottsdale Parada del Sol Parade and Trail’s End Festival was held Saturday, Feb. 10 in Old Town Scottsdale.
The event kicked off with a parade in the morning, followed by a festival celebrating Scottsdale’s rich western heritage.
The parade featured a variety of participants and floats — ranging from horses, marching bands, veterans and First Responders, Native American dancers and even a dinosaur or two.
Grand marshals for the parade were Hall of Fame Baseball Pitcher Gaylord Perry, the Saguaro High School state champion football team and youth from the Scottsdale Boys and Girls Clubs.
Thousands of residents attended the day-long event and enjoyed musical entertainment on several different stages, children’s activities and booths featuring items from a variety of businesses and vendors. And, of course, since the event was held in Old Town, there was plenty of food and refreshments to enjoy.
Photos by Bret McKeand/Scottsdale Independent
