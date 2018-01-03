Abrazo Scottsdale Campus hosts blood drive Jan. 17

A blood drive will be hosted on Jan. 17 at Abrazo Scottsdale Campus. (submitted photo)

Abrazo Scottsdale Campus is hosting a blood drive on Wednesday, Jan. 17, in the United Blood Services bloodmobile in the hospital’s parking lot, 3929 E. Bell Road.

Appointments can be made from 8 a.m. to noon.

All donations are encouraged with a special emphasis on O-Negative blood. O-negative blood type donors are universal donors as their blood can be given to people of all blood types, according to a press release.

United Blood Services is conducting the blood drive. To sign up to donate blood, call 1-877-827-4376 or go to bloodhero.com (Sponsor Code: AbrazoScottsdale).

