Abrazo Scottsdale Campus hosts blood drive Jan. 17

Abrazo Scottsdale Campus is hosting a blood drive on Wednesday, Jan. 17, in the United Blood Services bloodmobile in the hospital’s parking lot, 3929 E. Bell Road.
Appointments can be made from 8 a.m. to noon.
All donations are encouraged with a special emphasis on O-Negative blood. O-negative blood type donors are universal donors as their blood can be given to people of all blood types, according to a press release.
United Blood Services is conducting the blood drive. To sign up to donate blood, call 1-877-827-4376 or go to bloodhero.com (Sponsor Code: AbrazoScottsdale).
