At the age of 50, Valley resident Brent Johnson met his biological father and two half sisters for the first time during Labor Day weekend in Scottsdale.

As an adoptee, Mr. Johnson has always been curious about his ancestry. After encouragement by his daughter, he decided to take a 23andMe test to learn more, according to a press release. When he received his results, he was shocked when he shared a “DNA match” with someone who the test identified as his biological father.

Mr. Johnson didn’t immediately follow-up on this match, but then received a request to connect, the press release stated. It turns out, the match is in fact his biological father and the two began talking for several weeks.

Mr. Johnson learned he has four half-siblings.

Kerry Hulett, Mr. Johnson’s father, and two siblings flew to Arizona to spend Labor Day weekend with his son in Scottsdale for a yearly family tradition.

