Against all odds: Acosta story transcends Scottsdale Behind the Flames dinner

Isaiah Acosta, Randy Johnson and Misty Hyman were all awarded the C.A.R.E. Award at the 19th Annual Behind the Flames Scottsdale Firefighter Charities Dinner on Sunday, Sept. 22. (Independent Newsmedia/Arianna Grainey)

Without speaking a word, 19-year-old Phoenix-native Isaiah Acosta is sharing his story of triumph through music.

Mr. Acosta has been a fighter since the minute he entered this world when he was born without a jaw — and unable to access oxygen for 15 minutes after his delivery.

However, nearly 20 years later, he’s not only surviving but he’s thriving.

On Sunday, Sept. 22, the Scottsdale Fire Fighters Association hosted its 19th Annual Behind the Flames Scottsdale Firefighter Charities Dinner, where Mr. Acosta joined Hall of Fame Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Randy Johnson and Olympic gold medalist Misty Hyman as headliners of the event.

The three were bestowed the C.A.R.E. Award for contributing to achievement and redefining excellence.

The Behind the Flames annual dinner was held at Dominick’s Steakhouse, 15169 N. Scottsdale Road, and raised a total of $58,170 for local charities including Vista del Camino Food Bank, Scottsdale Prevention Institute, Scottsdale Gateway Alliance, City of Scottsdale Youth Deployment and the Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer 3-Day Walk.

Mr. Acosta stole the show, those in attendance say, who were inspired by his story of resilience.

“He inspired a room full of people,” said Peter Tocco, the director of charities for the fire fighters association, after the event. “With everything he’s gone through as far as bullying, he maintains a positive attitude, doing work for Phoenix Children’s Hospital, and he’s on his way this week to go do a TedTalk.”

Isaiah’s mother, Tarah Acosta, says when they arrived at the dinner they weren’t sure what was going to happen. Much to their surprise, Mr. Acosta was not only honored by the Fire Fighters Association, but he stood next to his childhood idol, Mr. Johnson, and given Ms. Hyman’s Olympic gold medal.

“Receiving this award we were just so amazed, we didn’t know what we were coming for we just knew he was receiving an award,” Ms. Acosta said. “So when he got it, he was so honored. He can’t believe he got the same award as Randy Johnson — he’s huge. It made a really big impact on him — The Big Unit — that used to be his favorite player. That was always his wish to meet him.”

Isaiah and his mother, Tarah Acosta, at the Behind the Flames dinner. (Independent Newsmedia/Arianna Grainey)

Letting the world in

Mr. Acosta was born without a jaw or an airway, he went without oxygen for about 15 minutes and had a small hemorrhage in his brain, his mother says.

“Isaiah was not supposed to make it — we were told he was going to die seconds after birth,” she said. “Then seconds turned into minutes, minutes turned into hours and hours turned into days.”

Then, when he was surviving, doctors told his family that he would be a vegetable and be wheelchair bound — which also didn’t happen.

“He graduated high school last year in May, and he just enrolled in college,” Ms. Acosta said. “There’s so much to him.”

Her son requires a lot of care, she said, explaining his tracheotomy and his breathing tube.

“Nothing from his nose or mouth works,” she said. “It’s a lot of constant care; through the nights I have to check on him, make sure he has his oxygen on.”

About three years ago, Mr. Acosta started writing his thoughts and feelings down.

Isaiah Acosta (Independent Newsmedia/Arianna Grainey)

“Expressing a lot of how he felt, what he went through in life, dealing with these challenges, being bullied. He wrote all of that down,” she said. “He let the world into his life.”

Mr. Acosta’s first song is titled “Oxygen to Fly.”

Although he can’t say his lyrics out loud, he found someone to be his voice.

Valley rapper, Tikey Patterson — who went by the stage name Trap House — lent his voice to Mr. Acosta’s song to make his dreams a reality. Sadly, Mr. Patterson died of pancreatic cancer in January.

“None of us expected this to happen,” Ms. Acosta said. “Life changed instantly — he didn’t have a voice, and then he got a powerful voice, and now he’s gone. Isaiah was heart broken.”

Mr. Acosta’s music has been put on hold following the death of his friend, Ms. Acosta explained, pointing to a new upcoming event.

“This Saturday he’s getting ready for a TedTalk,” she said of an upcoming trip to Colorado Springs. “He’s switching into the gear of being a public speaker. He does have a communication device, technology, to help get his message out there and come out to the world in a different way. He wants his message to be heard.”

The Acosta family felt very welcomed and loved at the Behind the Flames, Ms. Acosta said, which she was very thankful for.

“I felt like Isaiah needed that uplifting to remind him who he is, what he’s doing — it’s a great cause,” she said. “It was just all faith to pick him up, especially before this big TedTalk. It was just a magical moment — to hear Randy talk about Isaiah, [Misty] put her medal on him — that was not expected.”

Mr. Acosta has been sharing his life struggles with the world for some time and helps the Phoenix Children’s Hospital raise money by sharing his life. All of the proceeds from his song goes straight to the hospital, Ms. Acosta says, noting that Isaiah doesn’t make profit off of it.

“Just sharing his story is changing so many lives, and helping so many different people,” Ms. Acosta said. “It’s an overwhelming feeling that my son, who is 19-years-old, can have this effect on people. I wish I had half the confidence he has.”

Through text messaging, Mr. Acosta says he left the Behind the Flames dinner with an amazing feeling.

“I was actually really blown away to be there,” he said. “My heart and soul was touched by every word and every person. To be in the same room with Randy Johnson and an Olympic winner was just beyond any words.”

Finding a voice

Local music promoter, Danny Zelisko, was the MC for the September event and says he saw something special in Mr. Acosta’s music.

Event MC Danny Zelisko (Independent Newsmedia/Arianna Grainey)

“We were very impressed with him. What an incredible road this kid must have been on, and is still on, and what a great example of persevering,” Mr. Zelisko said.

“I don’t know him, prior to last night, but he is a very nice kid. His song is very impressive — we weren’t thinking it was impressive because of him, just as a song it stood alone.”

Mr. Zelisko says people either have a feel for music or they don’t, and Mr. Acosta appears to have a good grasp on it.

“Anybody that hears a song, when it comes out, generally speaking, they’ve never seen the person making the music,” he said. “Does the song resonate or not? We like it a lot.”

Mr. Zelisko says he is interested in talking to Mr. Acosta about potentially releasing his song.

“We look forward to talking to them,” he said.

Paradise Valley resident, and Olympic Gold Medalist Misty Hyman puts her gold medal around Isaiah Acosta’s neck, a sign of respect she has granted only two other times. (Independent Newsmedia/Arianna Grainey)

Local swimming champion and Paradise Valley resident, Ms. Hyman, says she was very privileged to be honored alongside Mr. Acosta and Mr. Johnson.

She was moved by Mr. Acosta’s story so much, she allowed him to wear her Olympic gold medal — something she’s only done two other times, she says. Ms. Hyman won the gold medal in the women’s 200-meter butterfly at the 2000 Summer Olympics in Sydney.

“One thing I’ve learned along the way in my Olympic experience — a lot of variables we can control, and a lot are out of our control. We can only do best with what we’ve been given,” Ms. Hyman said.

“It’s our most difficult challenges to find our greatest strengths. That is true for him; he found his voice because he didn’t have one.”

Ms. Hyman described Mr. Acosta as a great example of human potential.

“He’s proven that he’s no different than anyone else, with different strengths and different challenges,” she said. “That’s the reason for my gesture to wear the gold medal. Everyone wears their own medal in their own way, and he’s a symbol of that.”

To be a part of the Behind the Flames dinner, Ms. Hyman says she was very honored and humbled, and thankful to the Scottsdale Fire Fighters Association for giving her the opportunity to meet Mr. Acosta and Mr. Johnson.

“I’m proud to be a part of the community,” she said.

Northeast Valley News Editor Melissa Rosequist can be e-mailed at mrosequist@newszap.com or can be followed on Twitter at twitter.com/mrosequist_.