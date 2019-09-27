Agreement struck allows right-of-way necessary for Scottsdale Raintree Drive extension

The Scottsdale City Council approved a development agreement on Sept. 17 required for the Raintree Drive Extension Project. (Independent Newsmedia/Arianna Grainey)

Scottsdale and PL Acoma LLC have agreed to a development agreement for the purchase of right-of-way required for the Raintree Drive Extension Project.

The California-based company has a Scottsdale location at 7812 E. Acoma Drive.

The development agreement was approved by Scottsdale City Council on consent during a Sept. 17 council meeting at City Hall, 3939 N. Drinkwater Blvd.

In 2008, the City Council approved the Transportation Master Plan, which included an emphasis on improving access to and around the airpark area.

As part of the implementation of that plan, the municipality studied the transportation system in the Scottsdale Airpark area. The Raintree Drive Extension project is one of the priority projects to come out of that study, according to a staff report.

Scottsdale City Hall is at 3939 N. Drinkwater Blvd. (File photo)

In November 2014, the City Council approved a contract for engineering services for the final design. Two years later in November 2016, the council approved a resolution authorizing the acquisition of rights-of-way, drainage and temporary construction easements necessary to complete the roadway improvements from Scottsdale Road to Hayden Road.

Staff presented an offer to PL Acoma LLC to acquire the property rights needed for project construction. During negotiations for purchase of right of way, minor improvements and the temporary construction easements, the owners requested non-monetary compensation related to the property’s remaining on-site drainage.

The owner also had concerns about how open space requirements will be calculated upon redevelopment or modification of the site, the staff reported stated.

City staff and the city attorney’s office have worked extensively to reach a resolution addressing the owner’s concerns and were able to reach a reasonable resolution that requires a development agreement to implement the settlement.

The development agreement addresses the city’s obligation to retain the stormwater and provides a one-time credit to the owner for the loss of open space to be applied to future development of the site.

Prior to the acquisition, the property was improved with drainage/retention basins with volume for a 100-year, two-hour storm event satisfying the requirements of the city code, and design standards and policy manual. The right-of-way being purchased for the project removes most of the on-site storm water retention, the staff report stated.

The Raintree Drive Extension will provide a direct connection between Loop 101 and Scottsdale Road. This extension will simplify the route from Hayden Road to Scottsdale Road and help to relieve some of the traffic congestion currently experienced on Frank Lloyd Wright Boulevard.

Northeast Valley News Editor Melissa Rosequist can be e-mailed at mrosequist@newszap.com or can be followed on Twitter at twitter.com/mrosequist_.