Airstream showroom opens in Scottsdale Airpark, grand opening Jan 12

Airstream of Scottsdale showroom will host a grand opening for the public from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 12. at its location on 15000 N. Hayden Rd.
Airstream of Scottsdale, a franchise of well-known travel trailer company Airstream Inc., opened an indoor showroom in Scottsdale Airpark’s retail neighborhood near the Loop 101 freeway, at the northwest corner of Hayden Road and Raintree. The new facility occupies approximately 28,000-square-feet of Class A office/warehouse space, according to a press release.
Airstream of Scottsdale chose the building “because of its excellent location in the Scottsdale Airpark,” says Greg Hopley, executive vice president of Colliers International in Greater Phoenix, in a prepared statement.
“The landlord is very excited to have this caliber of tenant in their building,” says Hopley. This excellent lease opportunity provided high profile space to the 80-year-old company.”
Mr. Hopley represented building owner Desert Palm Management Group in the lease negotiations. Bill Bayless of CBRE represented Airstream of Scottsdale in the transaction, the release adds.
“The building is surrounded by some of the strongest demographics in Metro Phoenix and offers abundant visibility and signage opportunities. These elements all attract not just customers, but quality employees as well,” Mr. Hopley states.
Airstream is best known as a full-service provider and manufacturer of travel trailers and motorized Class B Rv’s. The company’s legendary travel trailer and touring coaches are handcrafted in Jackson Center, Ohio, the release says.
The classic Airstream design became an American icon of road touring, the release adds. Airstream manufactures a variety of travel trailers and touring coaches, including highly customized options.
The Scottsdale Independent is published monthly and mailed to 75,000 homes and businesses in Scottsdale.