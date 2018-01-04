American Fine Art highlights renowned street artists in newest exhibit

American Fine Art, Inc. is introducing its newest exhibition, American Fine Street Art, opening to the public Jan. 12 in Scottsdale.
The gallery will feature a new collection of works, by such infamous street artists as Mr. Brainwash, Banksy, Dotmaster, DV8, Invader, and pop artists Murakami, Haring, and Andy Warhol.
The 12,000-square-foot gallery will house numerous urban masterpieces alongside their inventory of 19th to 21st century classics and one-of-a-kind hand-blown glasswork, according to a press release.
The exhibit will include over 100 works including original paintings, unique proofs, and limited edition prints. All works are available for purchase and the gallery offers complimentary consulting services.
Banksy is the pseudonym of a street artist whose identity remains unknown. He is most widely recognized for his controversial and often politically themed stenciled pieces, the press release stated. Believed to have been born in Bristol, England around 1974, Banksy rose to prominence for his provocative stenciled pieces in the late 1990s.
Banksy’s worldwide fame has transformed his artwork from acts of vandalism to sought-after high art pieces. Once an outsider, Banksy has become an industry star, making his public works ever more vulnerable to “salvagers,” who want to cash in on his market value, the press release stated.
Mr. Brainwash, aka Thierry Guetta, is one of the world’s most famous and successful contemporary artists. He’s a self-proclaimed filmmaker and urban artist. He filmed the escapades of Invader, Fairey, Banksy, and other street artists eventually using the footage in the Oscar-nominated documentary Exit through the Gift Shop, which debuted at the 2010 Sundance Film Festival.
The film also depicts the meteoric rise of Mr. Brainwash in the street art scene.
Following the success of the film, Mr. Brainwash gained massive attention and enthusiasm among collectors.
In the realm of the art world, what these “urban” artists are doing can be likened to pop art in that both were expressing ideas from popular culture and both were radically controversial at their time of creation, the press release stated. They’re pushing the boundary of what fine art is and calling into question the very methods, approaches, and techniques employed in its development just as Andy Warhol did in the 70s and 80s.
Murakami is also considered a pop artist, and more specifically the Japanese Warhol with his Kawaii creations. Some of his most notable creations like DOB will also be featured in the exhibit.
American Fine Art, Inc. is located on the southwest corner of Scottsdale Road and Main Street in Old Town Scottsdale at 3908 N. Scottsdale Road. All artworks are available for purchase.
