American Idol new season auditions at Scottsdale Stadium, Aug. 28

The American Idol Open Bus Tour auditions make a stop in Scottsdale, granting wristbands and seat tickets on Tuesday, Aug. 28.

Contestant hopefuls and guests are invited to the open call auditions at Scottsdale Stadium, 7408 E Osborn Road, according to a press release, noting that locations are subject to change at any time.

The site is among 24 locations throughout the country to hold open auditions for the new season. Candidates could also audition online if unable to attend the auditions in person, according to the reality singing show’s website.

Registration can be completed online along with obtaining eligibility information that ranges from appropriate clothing to acceptable identification. Overnight camping at the venue is not allowed.

While attendees are discouraged against lining up before 6 a.m. at some sites, they are warned not to wait until late in the day to avoid the possibility of not being accommodated for lack of space.

Go to: abc.go.com/shows/american-idol/auditions for more information.

