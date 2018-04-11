Andrew Klaven lectures on ‘Will Conservatives Lose The Culture War?’

Grand Canyon University’s Young Americans for Freedom Chapter will host nationally known author and speaker, Andrew Klavan on campus April 16.
Mr. Klaven will lecture on: “Will Conservatives Lose The Culture War?” The free event, sponsored by Young America’s Foundation is open to the public. This is the latest installment of free speech events in a series that brings conservative leaders on the Grand Canyon University campus, according to a press release.
“I am honored to be speaking at Grand Canyon University at this event sponsored by Young Americans for Freedom,” said Andrew Klavan, acclaimed author and Daily Wire host, in a prepared statement.
“As someone who has been in the entertainment and media industries over my entire career and who has been associated with Hollywood and major media outlets, I have a unique perspective on the Culture Wars, and I look forward to interacting with the GCU community.”
Phoenix-based Grand Canyon University’s Young American’s for Freedom Chapter Chairman Connor Brinton noted the group’s excitement to host Mr. Klavan who’ll share his insights.
“Even if you aren’t familiar with Andrew’s Daily Wire podcast or haven’t seen him on FOX News and other media outlets, you will want to attend this event to experience his humor and insight in person,” Mr. Brinton said in a prepared statement.
Grand Canyon University Young American’s for Freedom is a student-led organization affiliated with the national Young American’s for Freedom organization founded in 1969, detailed the release. The group has regular outreach and student interaction on campus, sponsors events to bring local and national speakers to increase interest in conservative ideals and foster intellectual debate and discussion.
There is limited seating. For those attending who are coming from outside of the campus, email thegcuyaf@gmail.com for more information and to reserve a seat in advance.
Contact Mr. Brinton for information: connordbrinton@gmail.com or 623-297-4834.
