Annual college fair to be held at Scottsdale Stadium

Families with high school-aged children are encouraged to attend the annual, national college fair in Scottsdale.

The resource fair with information on admissions, scholarships and financial aid will be held from 4:30 to 6 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 21 at Scottsdale Stadium, 7408 E. Osborn Road, according to a press release.

About 100 colleges and universities will be represented, noted the release, adding that 22 area high schools will be targeted and marketed to benefit from the all-in-one informational experience geared toward students, parents and grandparents.

The Scottsdale College Fair Foundation hosts the event each fall. The nonprofit organization uses funds to support an annual scholarship program that provides financial aid to college-bound students, stated the release.

The release added that college-bound students must meet the following criteria: academically competitive, will be attending a four year college or university after high school graduation, and those students who lost a parent.

