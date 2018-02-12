Annual Spring Training Poker Classic slated for March 3

W Scottsdale and Steve LeVine Entertainment & Public Relations announces the return of the annual Spring Training Poker Classic on Saturday, March 3.
Celebrities, athletes and guests will have the opportunity to participate in a friendly game of poker in support of Diamond Dreams and the Mike Coolbaugh Memorial Fund, according to a press release.
Formed in memory of its namesake, who passed away unexpectedly in 2007, friends and family gather to honor his passion for life, celebrating his commitment to helping others and living each day to the fullest.
Past participants in the Poker Classic event include Brad Lidge, Clayton Kershaw, Josh Donaldson, Matt Albers and Will Vennable.
The grand prize winner receives a $10,000 seat to the World Series of Poker in Las Vegas, the press release stated. Registration begins at 6:30 p.m. with the tournament beginning shortly after at 7 p.m. on the WET Pool Deck at W Scottsdale.
Guests must be 21 years or older to attend and those who want to participate in the poker tournament can register for a pre-event buy-in starting at $175. Walk-up buy-ins will be available for purchase the day of the event starting at $200.
To purchase tickets visit WScottsdale.com.
