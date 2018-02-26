Application process open for public safety teen academy

The Scottsdale Public Safety Teen Academy will be June 4-8. (Special to the Independent)

More than 40 teens gain life skills while learning about future careers in law enforcement and fire services June 4-8 at the Scottsdale Public Safety Teen Academy.

Scottsdale Police and Fire departments collaborate to offer a total public safety experience, which includes exposure to both police and fire training, according to a press release.

To participate in the academy, teens (ages 14-18) must submit an application and go through a basic background check.

Due to the high interest in the academy, it is recommended that applications be completed as soon as possible to secure a seat, the press release stated. The deadline is April 13.

Attendance for the entire academy is required. The application is found by visiting scottsdaleaz.gov and searching “Teen Academy.”

The action-packed week, held each day from 6:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. at the Tom Hontz Training Facility, 911 N. Stadem Drive, in Tempe features hands-on learning and demonstrations.

Scheduled activities include firefighting skill stations, hands-only CPR awareness, basic first aid and triage, police riot control techniques, decision shooting scenarios, criminal investigations. The students also get to view tactical demonstrations by the Police K-9 Unit, Horse Patrol, SWAT and Bike teams.

Teens will also see live fire and crash rescue scenarios up close and personal.

The academy will conclude with a graduation ceremony at 2:30 p.m. June 8 at the Granite Reef Senior Center, 1700 N. Granite Reef in Scottsdale.

Teens interested in pursuing a career in public safety are encouraged to apply for Scottsdale Police or Fire Explorer programs that offer year-round training and education. For additional information, visit www.ScottsdalePD.com or www.ScottsdaleFD.com.

