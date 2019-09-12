Arabian National Breeder Finals trots into WestWorld of Scottsdale

The National Arabian Breeder Finals comes to WestWorld of Scottsdale in late September. (Submitted photo)

The Arabian Horse Association of Arizona is announcing the return of the National Arabian Breeder Finals this fall at WestWorld of Scottsdale, 16425 N. Pima Road.

The prestigious title show will offer the Arabian community an opportunity to showcase the best the breed has to offer in an unparalleled venue .

Inspired by the passion for the Arabian horse, the Arabian National Breeder Finals is a show that offers an exciting escape from the ordinary, according to a press release.

WestWorld of Scottsdale, 16601 N. Pima Road, is a 386-acre event center. (Independent Newsmedia/ Arianna Grainey)

“We’re thrilled to be returning to Scottsdale for this amazing show,” said Taryl O’Shea, executive director of the Arabian Horse Association of Arizona in a prepared statement. “If you’ve never seen an Arabian horse, this unique opportunity will intrigue both longtime fans and those who are new to the horse arena.”

The Arabian National Breeder Finals competition consists of a series of difference performances, called classes, where some of the best Arabian and halter horses in the world will compete for a $100,000 purse and the coveted title of finals champion.

The horses showing at the Arabian National Breeder Finals are cared for in a manner that rivals the best fitness trainers, hair stylists and make-up artists in the world.

The four-day event will also feature 20 exhibitors selling jewelry, clothing and equestrian artwork as well as food cabanas and wine. The Arabian National Breeder Finals runs from Sept. 25-28 at the Equidome at WestWorld.

Go to scottsdaleshow.com.

