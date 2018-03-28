Arizona Cactus-Pine Girl Scouts sells 2.9M boxes of cookies

After selling nearly 3 million boxes of Girl Scout cookies in northern and central Arizona this year, the Thin Mint has officially been named the favorite cookie with 32 percent of total sales.
Arizona Cactus-Pine Council Girl Scouts is not only celebrating a successful cookie season that ran from Jan. 22 to March 4, but also the first induction of members in to the “Five Timers Club.”
Here’s a breakdown of how the “cookies crumbled, by the numbers:”
- 12,292 girls in central and northern Arizona sold 2,942,242 boxes of cookies during the six-week cookie program, averaging 239 boxes per girl.
- The top cookie seller sold 4,874 boxes of cookies. Thirty-nine girls sold more than 2,000 packages.
- 223,244 packages of cookies were sold online through Digital Cookie, a way for girls to market and sell cookies to friends and family online via a website they created, allowing girls to learn e-commerce business skills.
- Thin Mints are the most popular cookie with 32 percent of sales going toward this cookie, followed closely by Samoas with 20 percent.
- Girl Scouts staffed more than 20,000 booths thanks to Basha’s, Fry’s, Safeway, Goodwill, H & R Block, Arizona State University, Wal-Mart, Sam’s Club, Más Communications and other local restaurants and businesses.
As participating Girl Scouts across central and northern Arizona touted their “Go-getter, Innovator, Risk-taker, Leader,” mantra called G.I.R.L., selling nearly three million boxes of cookies, the girls built essential entrepreneurial skills imperative to leadership and their future success, according to a press release.
There were a lot of firsts this year, according to the release, as the local council’s first partnership with rideshare company Lyft helped promote local cookie sales by offering a “Cookie Mode” code used to donate a portion of proceeds to local girls.
The release credited the cookie program’s success to the community’s support. Funds raised stay in Arizona, ensuring girls will have the necessary resources to develop as leaders.
The Girl Scout Cookie Program helps Girl Scouts earn money for fun, educational activities and community projects, in addition to helping girls learn essential life skills like decision-making, money management, people skills, business ethics and goal setting.
All proceeds from the cookie program support Arizona’s Girl Scouts.
Local girl scout troops also received a portion of proceeds donated from each dessert sold at two dozen restaurants that participated in the Fifth Annual Cookie Dessert Challenge. Invited chefs from some of the state’s most popular restaurants created a special dessert using one of the beloved Girl Scout Cookie flavors.
“In honor of our milestone fifth year of the program, we launched a ‘Five-Timers Club’ this year to honor the chefs and restaurants who have been with us, believed in us and supported us since day one,” said Susan de Queljoe, of the local council, in a prepared statement. “They are Rusconi’s American Kitchen, Lumberyard Brewery, Olive + Ivy and The Thumb.”
For more information, visit www.girlscoutsaz.org.
