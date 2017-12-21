Arizona Fine Art EXPO returns to north Scottsdale Jan. 12

Artists from around the world will make the Sonoran Desert home for 10 weeks as they create original pieces of fine art in north Scottsdale.
The Arizona Fine Art EXPO begins 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 12 and runs through Sunday, March 25 daily under the “festive white tents” at 26540 N. Scottsdale Road, on the southwest corner of Scottsdale and Jomax Roads, next to MacDonald’s Ranch.
Season passes cost $10; season passes for seniors and military are $8; and children under 12 are free. Parking is free.
The event features 115 patron-friendly studios within a 44,000 square-foot space where guests have a rare chance to meet the artists, see them in action, and learn about their passion, inspiration and techniques.
Throughout the 10 weeks, artisans will sketch passionately in pencil, charcoal and pastels; sculpt and fire clay; chisel and shape stone; and saw and carve wood sculptures. Artists also will paint in all media; stain and etch gourds; design lost wax casting; solder and weld jewelry; assemble mosaics, blow glass, plus fuse and kiln form glass sculptures. Art is for sale and commissions are welcomed, according to a press release.
New this year is two contemporary glass artists, Gregory Tomb and Anthony Barbano, who will conduct glassblowing demonstrations throughout the 10-week show. Mr. Tomb also will offer glassblowing and glass fusing classes.
In addition, Scott Shangraw, an acclaimed wood carver from New Mexico, will conduct chainsaw sculpture demonstrations on Feb. 3, 17, and 24, the press release stated.
Also new this year, the EXPO is introducing Chef Giancarlo Stefanutto and owner Glenn Wagner of Sogno Toscano vineyard of Italy. Chef Giancarlo will demonstrate and share samples of delicious edibles on Saturday, Jan. 20 and Feb. 10.
Patrons can also stroll throughout an enhanced two-acre sculpture garden, which will feature nearly 20 stone, metal, glass and mixed media sculptures.
For more details about participating artists or events during the show, call 480-837-7163 or visit www.ArizonaFineArtEXPO.com.
