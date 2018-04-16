Arizona Helping Hands receives grant to update technology

The Virginia G. Piper Charitable Trust has awarded Arizona Helping Hands a $188,500 grant to be disbursed throughout three years for developing and installing computer systems to update its technology.
Arizona Helping Hands will enhance their computer and phone systems, making the process easier for foster families to access services, according to a press on the Scottsdale-based charity that provides basic needs to Arizona’s children in foster care.
The organization has grown in every phase of its operations for the past five years, becoming the largest provider of items given to foster care children such as 1,768 birthday packages, 6,500 backpacks with school supplies, plus a safe place to sleep for the 15,000 children in the state’s foster care system, the release noted.
Since 2013, the charity’s staff grew from one employee to nine employees, service programs expanded, including many other supports for foster families despite the complexity of operations and new challenges, said Arizona Helping Hands President Dan Shufelt in a prepared statement.
“One of the areas that we are way behind the curve on is our technology system. Much of our work is still done manually, leading to inaccurate information and inefficient use of our time and energies,” Mr. Shufelt added.
“This new system will allow us to more effectively manage our rapidly growing operations, make the process easier for families who need our services and provide good stewardship of the resources with which we are blessed. Virginia G. Piper Charitable Trust is a valuable partner in our growth and expansion and we are so grateful for their assistance in this much needed improvement to our operations.”
The Scottsdale Independent is published monthly and mailed to 75,000 homes and businesses in Scottsdale.