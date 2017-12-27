Arizona native James D. Gish stages local performance

Scottsdale Desert Stages Theatre announces Arizona-born classical music artist, James D. Gish will perform at Desert Stages Theatre Jan. 5 at 7:30 p.m.
Mr. Gish has been popularly dubbed the “modern day Bocelli” for his powerful voice and unique sound, according to a press release.
Originally from Bullhead City, Mr. Gish graduated from Arizona State University’s Barrett, The Honors College, where he performed in over 400 productions as he honed his skills and nurtured his passion for music. Since then, Mr. Gish’s sound has taken him all over the U.S. in a variety of concerts and theatrical engagements alike.
Recently he arrived in Nashville where he produced his debut album with DW Music at Warner Brothers Studios. The album features a 53-piece orchestra and full supporting choir. The solo classical crossover album, “So In Love,” hit the Top 10 on iTunes for the full week of its release, the press release stated.
Tickets to the show can be purchased at DesertStages.org/Special-Events.
Scottsdale Desert Stages Theatre is located at 7014 E. Camelback Road, Suite 0586, in Scottsdale.
