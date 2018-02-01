Arizona Society of CPAs volunteer at Arizona Helping Hands
Arizona Society of CPA’s emerging leaders volunteer at Arizona Helping Hands, on Jan. 27, decorating Birthday Dreams packages for children in foster care and stuffing back backpacks. (Submitted photo)
Emerging Leaders from the Arizona Society of CPAs spent a Saturday morning on Jan. 27 volunteering at Arizona Helping Hands, 7850 E Gelding Drive in Scottsdale.
They stuffed backpacks with school supplies, moved beds and cribs around the warehouse, folded and sorted clothing donations; and decorated Birthday Dreams packages for children in foster care.
Arizona Helping Hands relies on donations to provide basic needs and birthday gifts to Arizona’s 16,000 children in foster care.
The Scottsdale Independent is published monthly and mailed to 75,000 homes and businesses in Scottsdale.
You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.