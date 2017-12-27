Arizona Theatre Company re-imagines ‘Man of La Mancha’

Arizona Theatre Company brings a re-imagined “Man of La Mancha” to Phoenix, taking inspiration from the spontaneous, raw theatricality of flamenco performance and focusing on the passion and virtuosity of the intertwined stories of Don Quixote and his imprisoned creator, Miguel de Cervantes.
“Man of La Mancha” runs Jan. 5-28 at the Herberger Theater Center in Phoenix.
“The powerful story and deeply engaging music and songs explode in a new and even more passionate staging that captures the vibrant culture of Spain,” said ATC Artistic Director David Ivers.
“Adding another dimension to the gripping passion of the entertainment is the fact that the experience will be great fun.”
“Man of La Mancha” is written by Dale Wasserman, with lyrics by Joe Darion and music by Mitch Leigh, directed for ATC by David Bennett and choreographed by Kathryn Van Meter, who also choreographed ATC’s award-winning production of “Fiddler on the Roof.”
The 1964 musical is a play-within-a-play telling the story of “mad” knight Don Quixote as performed by Cervantes and fellow prisoners as he awaits a hearing with the Spanish Inquisition.
The original production won five Tony Awards during a run of 2,328 performances and is considered among the most enduring works of musical theater.
Its iconic signature song, “The Impossible Dream,” has been recorded by artists from Glen Campbell, Andy Williams and Cher to Luther Vandross and Susan Boyle. It received a Contemporary Classics Award from the Songwriter’s Hall of Fame.
The ATC production features Broadway, film and television actor Philip Hernandez as Don Quixote and Miguel de Cervantes. He is the only man in Broadway history to play both Jean Valjean and Inspector Javert in “Les Misérables.”
He is joined by Carlos Lopez (Sancho), whose credits include “Man of La Mancha” on Broadway, and Michelle Dawson (Aldonza), whose credits include the Off-Broadway production of “Forbidden Broadway.”
Single ticket prices range from $25 to $80 and can be purchased at the box office or online at www.arizonatheatre.org. Herberger Theater Center is at 222 E. Monroe, Phoenix.
