Armstrong completes year-long US Army program, test

Dawn Armstrong

1989 Coronado High School graduate and Army Civilian Dawn M. Armstrong has graduated from a year-long Reaching New Heights Development Program.

The Reaching New Heights Development Program is a U.S. Army test and evaluation command program that focuses on building career management and personal leadership skills, and encourages participants to become responsible for creating and fulfilling self-development goals.

Its objectives include mentoring, training, team building, leadership and skills development, and expanded knowledge of Team White Sands Missile Range Organizations and Missions, according to a press release.

She is currently serving as Fitness Program Specialist with Family and Morale, Welfare & Recreation, White Sands Missile Range, N.M.

Ms. Armstrong earned a bachelor’s degree in 1994 from Arizona State University, the press release stated.

