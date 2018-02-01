Armstrong completes year-long US Army program, test

1989 Coronado High School graduate and Army Civilian Dawn M. Armstrong has graduated from a year-long Reaching New Heights Development Program.
The Reaching New Heights Development Program is a U.S. Army test and evaluation command program that focuses on building career management and personal leadership skills, and encourages participants to become responsible for creating and fulfilling self-development goals.
Its objectives include mentoring, training, team building, leadership and skills development, and expanded knowledge of Team White Sands Missile Range Organizations and Missions, according to a press release.
She is currently serving as Fitness Program Specialist with Family and Morale, Welfare & Recreation, White Sands Missile Range, N.M.
Ms. Armstrong earned a bachelor’s degree in 1994 from Arizona State University, the press release stated.
