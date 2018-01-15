Arrest made after homemade explosive device found in Scottsdale

One man was arrested by Scottsdale police on Friday, Jan. 12, after an explosive device was located at his workstation at Service King Collision Repair, 8180 E. Raintree Drive.
Scottsdale police and the DPS Bomb Squad arrived at the repair shop after management called Scottsdale Police Department to report that one of their employees might have an explosive device at his workstation inside of the business, police officials say.
A small, four-inch improvised explosive device was located at 31-year-old Michael Mclain’s workstation, police said. Mclain was arrested as he arrived for work.
The DPS Bomb Squad removed the device from the business, police said. Scottsdale detective learned through the investigation that Mclain built the device but did not have plans to harm anyone with it, a police report stated.
Mclain is facing charges of possession/manufacturing of a prohibited weapon, possession of narcotic drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia.
The investigation is on-going and no further details are available at this time, police said.
The Scottsdale Independent is published monthly and mailed to 75,000 homes and businesses in Scottsdale.