Artists produce Valentines Day show for Scottsdale gallery

A loving and floral art exhibit entitled Romantic Ladies and Flowers Valentines Show will open at Gallery Andrea in Scottsdale this February.
The show will include figurative art by artist Joseph McCable and floral paintings by artist Andrea de Kerpely-Zak.
Mr. McCable captures the interactions and romance of people through his work, according to a press release, noting that he paints in a loose impressionist style.
Ms. Kerpely-Zak is internationally known for painting “healing flowers.” Two of her works are in the Vatican collection and were commissioned by Pope John Paul II, the press release stated.
She has created a special series of romantic flowers just for Valentines Day. Her daughter, who is also an artist, will have work on display as well.
The show will be on display Feb. 1-28 at Gallery Andrea, 7019 E. Main St. in Old Town Scottsdale.
Visit www.artandrea.com.
