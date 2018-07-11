Ashley Bruner wins inaugural vCore scholarship for women in technology

Scottsdale resident Ashley Bruner was recently announced a winner of the Women in Technology scholarship awarded through vCore.

According to a press release, the vCORE group launched the scholarship to help 100 students with $1 million in tuition assistance during the next 10 years so more women would be encouraged to pursue IT and cybersecurity-related careers.

This year, vCORE partnered with the Arizona State University Foundation to launch the inaugural Women in Technology scholarship. A committee of women in leadership positions at vCORE has selected Ms. Bruner, an incoming ASU freshman and graduate of Xavier College Preparatory in Phoenix.

She will study computer engineering while attending Barrett’s Honors College at ASU, the release said of Ms. Bruner is who is one of a set of triplets. Her brother, Brian, will attend W.P.Carey Business School at ASU; and her sister, Lauren, is going to the University of Arizona this fall.

“Our country has the risk of attacks from outside nations that realize they can use technology against us,” said Ms. Bruner, majoring in computer systems engineering with an emphasis in cybersecurity, in a prepared statement. “It is my job as someone following a technology career path to be thinking of how technology can solve problems that new technology may inadvertently create.”

vCORE Founder/CEO Steve Leavitt created the corporate scholarship to help address the gender gap and plans to expand the program during the next several years, the release said, noting his two daughters and five granddaughters.

“My life has been greatly impacted, in a positive way, by being immersed in the tech industry for most of it,” Mr. Leavitt said in a prepared statement. “If I can do even a little to make it a more attractive and viable field for my granddaughters, that will feel like an accomplishment to me.”

vCORE, an IT solutions and services provider with locations in seven U.S. states and Canada, will offer scholarships in Arizona, Denver, Southern California and Hawaii in 2019; renewable scholarships will be given to 100 students, worth a combined $1 million for the next decade. Funding will come primarily from vCORE’s Force for Good Program, the release added.

The scholarship includes a $2,500 award for each student’s freshman year, with the opportunity for annual renewal to receive $10,000 during a four-year college education. Recipients are also invited to vCORE’s offices to learn about the IT career field from professional engineers.

“We believe companies that do well need to do as much good for the industry and society at large as they possibly can,” Mr. Leavitt stated. “Achieving true diversity in the IT workforce may not come easily or overnight, but we plan to do our small part and hope our actions can inspire enough others to act that we can create a wave of positive change.”

To learn more about the scholarship program or to make a donation, contact Parker Leavitt at parker.leavitt@vcoretec.com.

