Ask the Editor: How many parking spaces are actually available in Old Town?

Any time a proposal comes forward for a new development or business change in Old Town Scottsdale, one question inevitably is always asked: How will the parking be addressed?



The Old Town Scottsdale merchants, residents and visitors alike are all concerned about this. It’s a query I’ve heard at City Council meetings, read in emails and have been personally asked.



Most recently, the question is being vocalized in regards to the proposed Museum Square development, which estimates bringing in hundreds of new residents and visitors to occupy four residential buildings and a 13-story hotel.



From a personal perspective, when traveling to and from Old Town, I rarely have issues finding a place to park my vehicle. However, I realize I may not be visiting during the peak hours.



Sometimes I’m in the area for dinner, dropping newspapers off at a local business in the middle of the day or meeting a source for coffee in the morning.



In late-April, my husband and I went to a burger joint near the Scottsdale Waterfront, and while the on-street parking on Marshall Way was occupied, the below-ground parking garage had plenty of options. We took the elevator to the ground floor and enjoyed a quiet Sunday evening dinner followed by a short stroll to grab some ice cream.



Since I don’t live in Old Town, and I don’t visit daily, I reached out to the city to ask approximately how many spaces are actually available.



The answer: 19,000.



Public Information Officer Holly Walter says the nearly 20,000 spaces are comprised of public and private areas, as well as on-street space and parking lots. The area is generally south of Camelback Road, north of Osborn Road, east of Goldwater Boulevard and west of Miller Road.



The information comes from Walker Parking Consultants in April 2015.



Parking may be an issue for some, and certainly it’s frustrating in any location when you feel like you’re just driving around-and-around with no options available. To assist motorists, Scottsdale rolled out a pilot program last year utilizing a mobile app called Parker.



The program uses sensors, which have been installed in street parking spaces, to provide space available information. According to the city’s website, the current installation is limited to the entertainment district area, which is bounded by Camelback Road to the north, 75th Street to the east, Indian School Road to the south and Scottsdale Road to the west.



For employers who need to accommodate their employees: The city encourages uses of the free trolley system that comes around every 10 minutes.



Here’s a partial list of free public lots served by the free trolley.



Second Street and Brown Avenue: 224 spaces

Third Avenue parking garage: 409 spaces

Nordstrom parking garage: 2,200 spaces

To view a full map of available parking locations in the Old Town area, visit scottsdaleaz.gov/old-town/parking, where an interactive map shows more than 20 parking locations, with directions, an address and the amount of spaces available.

