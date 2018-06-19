ASU Men’s Basketball Coach Bobby Hurley shares success story with Rotarians

Arizona State University Men’s Basketball Coach Bobby Hurley recently spoke at a Rotary Club of Scottsdale meeting.

Mr. Hurley addressed at Scottsdale’s McCormick Ranch Golf Club’s Pavilion topics from the upcoming game schedule to best places to play in addition to new recruits and returning players; new players from Finland, Serbia and Canada; fellow PAC 12 coaches, according to a press release.

He also described upcoming ASU camps for young players and teams; team summer workouts; potential field house upgrades; reading the fans during the games and coaching accordingly; the trend of “one and done’ college players; and, NBA recruiting.

Rotarian Christopher West recognized the coach’s win-loss record at Jersey City, New Jersey’s St. Anthony High School where he led his team to four consecutive state titles and his success at Duke University where he was selected All-American in 1993.

While selected in the first round, seventh overall pick by the NBA’s Sacramento Kings, he spent five seasons in the NBA before retiring in 1998, said the release.

After coaching stints at smaller schools, he was hired as ASU head coach of men’s basketball on April 5, 2015, the release noted, adding he spearheaded their first 12-0 start and a No. 5 AP ranking.

After setting a standard to be a tournament team, he managed ASU to finish 20-10 on the season earning a NCAA tournament berth, just its third in fifteen seasons, the release stated.

