ASU Men’s Basketball Coach Bobby Hurley speaks at annual I HEART NDP breakfast

More than 250 people attended the breakfast that Arizona State University Men’s Basketball Coach Bobby Hurley shared life lessons learned through sports on Wednesday, April 18.
The setting was Dale M. Jensen Gymnasium at Notre Dame Preparatory where Mr. Hurley talked about his triumphs, including two NCAA National Championships as a point guard for Duke University, and then being drafted to the Sacramento Kings, according to a press release.
He also shared tales of harsh setbacks such as losing to University of Nevada, Las Vegas in the 1990 NCAA National Championship his freshman year at Duke, and facing harsh criticism from the media following that.
“That kind of press makes you doubt yourself and second guess whether or not you deserve to play,” Mr. Hurley said. “But that loss against UNLV made the National Championship the next year, that much sweeter. I don’t think I would have appreciated it as much if I hadn’t gone through that.”
Mr. Hurley recalled his most tragic setback on Dec. 12, 1993, during his rookie season with the Kings when he suffered life-threatening injuries from a car accident.
“That essentially ended my (playing) career,” he said.
When he was well enough, Mr. Hurley returned to his hometown in New Jersey for rehabilitation. He met his wife, Leslie, while there.
“Sometimes the worst moments in your life lead to your greatest joys,” he added. “Without that accident, I never would have met my wife.”
The Hurleys have three children; a son who attends Notre Dame Prep and a daughter who graduated from NDP in 2016. Their eldest daughter attends Duke University, the release noted.
NDP parents, alumni, supporters, community members and local media attended the breakfast. Former CBS anchorwoman, television personality and Notre Dame Prep parent Catherine Anaya served as master of ceremonies.
MassMutual of Arizona, Chasse Building and Cathie and Tracy Cuda sponsored the annual event. Breakfast Kitchen Bar at Scottsdale Quarter donated the food and coffee.
“We are so grateful for all those who attended the breakfast and who support our school,” said Father Kurt Perera, the NDP chaplain. “Because of you, we are able to form students who go out into the world and do amazing things.”
Notre Dame Prep, a Catholic Diocesan college preparatory high school with a co-ed enrollment of 945 students, has received national recognition for its academic, arts and athletic programs.
The school is located 9701 E. Bell Road in Scottsdale.
