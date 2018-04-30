ATM robbery, assault suspects arrested by Scottsdale PD

Two suspects sought by the Scottsdale Police Department for aggravated robbery and aggravated assault that occurred at a local ATM have been located and arrested, police officials say.
Kenneth Martin Mikell, 30, and Jessica Christine Evans, 34, were arrested at 11:10 p.m. on April 26, in the area of Osborn and Scottsdale roads.
According to a police report, numerous tips were received within two days of the burglary story being published by local news outlets.
At 8:20 p.m. on April 23, the victim was waiting in line at an ATM near First Street and Brown Avenue in Old Town Scottsdale as a male and female appeared to be using the ATM ahead of him, a Scottsdale Police Department press release states.
The two seemed to finish their transaction and walked away from the ATM.
At that point the victim moved to the ATM to conduct his transaction. Unbeknownst to him, the couple had returned and without warning, the male began to attack the victim, police say.
Ultimately, both the victim and the suspect ended up on the ground as the fight continued. During that struggle the suspect bit a portion of the victim’s left ear off, the police report says.
As this was going on the female suspect was seen by witness attempting to manipulate the ATM. Eventually the victim let go of the suspect, at which point the male and female suspects left the area with a known amount of cash.
