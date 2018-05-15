Author Jana Bommersbach releases new mystery novel

Acclaimed journalist and author Jana Bommersbach releases a new mystery novel, thedeadgirlinthevacantlot on May 16.
Her distinguished career as an investigative reporter enables her to “speak truth to power,” a fictional story combined with reality ripped from today’s headlines, according to a press release.
Her book is about a story revolving around the real-life world of Backpage.com, the internet website Congress calls an “online brothel,” and its federally-invited creators, Mike Lacey and Jim Larkin, described the release.
The book includes extensive “end notes” that detail the facts and personalities of the world of exploiting children for prostitution and those who have fought to stop it includijng Sen. John McCain and his wife, Cindy; Sen. Heidi Heitkamp of North Dakota; Sen. Rob Portman of Ohio—it’s a long list, the release detailed.
Her six previous books have all been acclaimed—her debut, The Trunk Murderess: Winnie Ruth Judd, published by Simon & Schuster in 1992, was an Edgar Allan Poe finalist; her first historical novel, Cattle Kate, was named among the best books of 2014, the release said.
In addition to winning a regional Emmy for her television work, she was named the nation’s best city magazine columnist for her work at Phoenix magazine, won two national broadcast awards for her commentaries on KAET-TV, and won a Silver Gavel Award from the American Bar Association for “Outstanding Public Service.”
Ms. Bommersbach is included in the Arizona Statehood Centennial book, “Skirting Traditions,” that profiles 28 female journalist from the state’s territorial days to present, and is inducted to the Arizona Arts and Entertainment Hall of Fame.
A dozen years before Backpage was created, she was editor of Phoenix New Times and a business partner with Lacey and Larkin, but left to pursue other journalistic interests, the release detailed.
For more information on the new release by Ms. Bommersbach go to: https://www.spiralshare.com/share-page/107-thedeadgirlinthevacantlot
