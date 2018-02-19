Author, speaker Dr. Elmore coming to Notre Dame Prep

Notre Dame Prep is hosting a workshop with Dr. Tim Elmore at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 21, on the school’s campus in Scottsdale at, 9701 E. Bell Road.
This event is free and open to the public.
Dr. Elmore is the founder and president of Growing Leaders, a non-profit organization created to develop emerging achievers, according to a press release. He and his team equip students on thousands of campuses across the U.S. and around the world to think and act like authentic leaders.
“We are excited to share this event with the general public,” NDP Principal Jill Platt said in a prepared statement.
“It is my greatest wish to empower as many students as possible to become the best they can be — and to go on to lead happy and successful lives after high school.”
With more than 30 books to his credit, Dr. Elmore has received praise on his insights into training the next generation of influential people. A few of his titles include the bestselling Generation iY: Our Last Chance to Save Their Future, Habitudes: Images that Form Leadership Habits and Attitudes, Life Giving Mentors, and 12 Huge Mistakes Parents Can Avoid: Leading Your Kids to Succeed in Life. His latest book, Marching Off the Map, was released in July 2017.
At Notre Dame Prep, Dr. Elmore will give his workshop on the 12 Huge Mistakes Parents Can Avoid: Leading Your Kids to Succeed in Life. Registration is available online at http://www.ndpsaints.org/Elmore or by calling 480-634-8244.
“We hope parents from throughout the Valley will take advantage of this opportunity to hear Dr. Elmore speak,” Ms. Platt said in the statement.
The Scottsdale Independent is published monthly and mailed to 75,000 homes and businesses in Scottsdale.