Automating work to increase productivity: NAWBO May program

Join Phoenix Chapter of the National Association of Women Business Owners for their upcoming meeting to learn how automation can free employers from repetitive functions and increase productivity.



NAWBO Phoenix President, Ronit Urman

A representative from the software company Xeia will share these tips with attendees at the group’s upcoming meeting, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Wednesday, May 8.



“We invite business owners to join us on May 8 to learn more about this topic,” Ronit Urman, 2018-19 NAWBO Phoenix president, said in a prepared statement. “We strive to bring our members and guests the most up-to-date information and resources to help them better run their business.”



NAWBO’s monthly business program includes the presentation, lunch, program discussion, and time for networking. Meetings are held at the Gainey Ranch Golf Club, 7600 E. Gainey Club Drive in Scottsdale. Tickets are $43 for members and $53 for guests.



Reserve or get additional information online at nawbophx.org.



“We invite business owners and community members to save the date for our annual Desert Diamonds Awards Gala on the evening of June 12 where we will honor outstanding NAWBO members and others in the community,” Ms. Urman added.



NAWBO is an organization that works to: strengthen the wealth-creating capacity of its members and promote economic development; create innovative and effective changes in the business culture; build strategic alliances, coalitions, and affiliations; and transform public policy and influence opinion makers.

