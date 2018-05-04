Babbo celebrates Scottsdale grand opening with donation to children’s hospital

Locally owned Babbo Italian Eatery has announced that it raised $43,000 for Phoenix Children’s Hospital during its grand opening Day of Giving event on Thursday, April 19.
The all day celebration was in honor of its eighth restaurant opening at Scottsdale at Talking Stick, according to a press release. During the grand opening Babbo donated 100 percent of profits from all of their locations plus a company match that brought the total to $43,000.
Their new 6,000-square-foot Scottsdale location accommodates 236 guests and features modern décor with dark blue booths, a mix of intimate and family seating as well as a full bar. Circular light chandeliers hang from the ceiling and the walls are adorned with artwork and patterned wallpaper creating a warm and inviting interior.
The restaurant also has a private dining room perfect for parties of 20 to 74 for business events or family gatherings, the press release stated. The new restaurant is at 8840 E. Talking Stick Way, on the northeast corner of Pima Road and Talking Stick.
Babbo Italian Eatery opened its first location in 2002, and is family-owned with eight locations across the Valley (Glendale, Queen Creek, Cave Creek, Scottsdale, Mesa, Surprise, Phoenix and Tempe).
The Scottsdale Independent is published monthly and mailed to 75,000 homes and businesses in Scottsdale.