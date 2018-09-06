Baron switches from medical field, builds real estate career

David Baron affiliates with the Scottsdale at Pinnacle Peak Office of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage after being in the medical field.

According to a press release, Mr. Baron has associated with the Scottsdale at Pinnacle Peak office of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage as an affiliate agent.

“I feel the parallels of working in one service industry translate well to the other, particularly the need for rapport, trust and communication,’’ said Mr. Baron in a prepared statement.

“I chose to affiliate with Coldwell Banker because of their long-standing reputation for client satisfaction.”

Prior to affiliating with Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage, he was a physician assistant, specializing in pediatrics, working in the emergency department for 13 years.

He holds a bachelor’s degree in biology from Northern Arizona University and a master’s of biomedical science from the Medical College of Ohio in Toledo, Ohio, the release said.

