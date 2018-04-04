Beatles vs. Stones: musical showdown stops in Scottsdale

Beatles vs. Stones – A Musical Showdown fuels the debate over who’s the better legendary band onstage at 7:30 p.m. on May 10 at the Virginia G. Piper Theater located 7380 E. Second Street, Scottsdale.
Ever since first crossing paths on the charts 54 years ago, there’s been an ongoing debate involving the Beatles — a pop group — and the Rolling Stones — a rock band. The Beatles and the Stones were labeled the boys next door vs. the bad boys of rock, according to a press release.
The two will engage in an on-stage battle – a “musical showdown,” courtesy of tribute bands Abbey Road and Satisfaction – The International Rolling Stones Show. Representing the Fab Four is Abbey Road, one of the county’s top Beatles tribute bands that plays beloved songs spanning the Beatles’ career, including its music, authentic costumes and gear, the press release stated.
They face off against renowned Stones tribute band Satisfaction – The International Rolling Stones Show, offering a rendition of the music and style of Mick Jagger, Keith Richards and the “bad boys of the British Invasion.”
“Music fans never had a chance to see the Beatles and the Rolling Stones perform on the same marquee,” Chris Legrand, who plays “Mick Jagger” in the show said in a prepared statement about the show’s origin. “Now, music aficionados can watch this debate play out on stage.”
The Scottsdale show is part of a 110 stop tour of the U.S., Australia and Canada that has been touring since 2011 including long term residencies for many of the Harrah’s Casino properties.
The production showcases the more popular songs from the two rock pioneers and covers the scope of their musical careers, although the set list for Satisfaction usually includes Rolling Stones songs up to the 1980s, the release said.
“They certainly have more pop songs but we’re a really great live show. The fans are in for an incredible night of music!” Mr. LeGrand said in a prepared statement.
During the two-hour show, the bands perform three sets each, trading places in quick set changes and ending the night with an all-out encore involving both bands, described the release.
Band members have custom-made outfits since avid fans know exactly what the Beatles and Stones wore onstage during different time periods in their careers.
“Without Beatlemania, the Stones might still be a cover band in London,” Chris Overall, who plays “Paul,” said in a prepared statement. “There’s no question that the Beatles set the standard.”
The show is appropriate for all ages. Tickets are $35-$55 and may be purchased by phone at 480-499-8587, at the theater box office or at www.scottsdaleperformingarts.org.
