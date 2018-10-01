Belmont Village to honor Felicia Riccio as ‘Queen for the Day’ on Oct. 2

Belmont Village’s Town Hall staff will honor Felicia Riccio with a party fit for a queen on her 103rd birthday.

Complete with crown, cape and flowers in a room decorated in gold and purple, Ms. Riccio will be dubbed “Queen for the Day,” according to a press release, noting that there will be a reading of an official proclamation “bestowing her desires for those around.”

Family, friends and guests adorned in fancy hats will attend festivities scheduled for 10:30 – 11:30 a.m. on Oct. 2 at Belmont Village Senior Living, 13850 N. Frank Lloyd Boulevard in Scottsdale.

The crystal tea will include a crown cupcake tower, her favorite, Frango mints and tea sandwiches.

A Royal enthusiast, Ms. Riccio has a picture of herself with Queen Elizabeth during a past tea outing. The great grandmother of three said she is excited about the possibility of her first great grandson being born on her birthday.

“Now that would be something to proclaim,” said Ms. Riccio in a prepared statement, adding that the key to staying young is “by having younger friends.”

Born in Chicago, Ms. Riccio was one of two daughters, who excelled and loved school so much that she graduated first in her class in high school. She earned straight A’s in English at Teachers College and the University of Illinois.

For 35 years, Ms. Riccio taught fourth through seventh grades in the Chicago public schools, the release detailed. She moved to Arizona with her husband when his health declined and brought her love of books and music.

She contributed her time in the local community as a member of the St. Patrick’s choir for 30 years, a member of the community chorus for 10 years and a volunteer at Scottsdale’s Public Library for 17 years, the release stated.

“She was in to everything, so it’s great that she will now be queen of everything,” said a close friend named Michelle in a prepared statement.

The Scottsdale Independent is published monthly and mailed to 75,000 homes and businesses in Scottsdale.