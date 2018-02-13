Best of Parada del Sol: Past, Present & Future of Scottsdale

Residents from around the Valley of the Sun flocked to Old Town Scottsdale on Saturday, Feb. 10, for the 65th annual Parada del Sol Parade and Trail’s End Festival.
The theme this year was “Scottsdale’s Past, Present & Future,” and three co-grand marshals were selected to embody those eras.
Cactus League Hall of Fame 2018 inductee, National Baseball Hall of Fame pitcher Gaylor Perry represented the “past” category, while Saguaro High School Football Team represented the “present” category, and the Scottsdale Boys and Girls Club represents the “future.”
The annual parade and community celebration attracts over 30,000 people and provides an opportunity to showcase the history, participating school groups, bands, live musical entertainment, and great shopping.
