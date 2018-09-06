Bigfish Creative Group launches interactive site promoting ‘Five Cs’

Bigfish Creative Group recently launched az5c.com to promote Arizona’s famous “Five Cs” with a new outlook.

According to a press release, the award-winning, Scottsdale-based creative and digital agency unveiled the interactive campaign focused on “re-imagining Arizona’s famous ‘Five Cs,’on Tuesday, Sept. 4.

The campaign reflected on what was described as a thriving industry, booming tourism and progressive cultural shift across the state, the release noted.

“Throughout the 1900s – when cattle outnumbered people six-to-one, citrus groves grew as far as the eye could see and copper mines served among the largest industry in the state – Arizona’s five Cs, which are cattle, citrus, copper, cotton and climate, absolutely made sense,” Joe Pizzimenti, Bigfish Creative Group founder said in a prepared statement.

The Arizona advocate, who first moved to the Valley in the 1980s, added that each of the pillars of Arizona industry is still relevant as the state continues to highlight more progressive attributes.

“Over the past year, our team – made of a combination of Arizona natives and transplants like me who consider Arizona home ranging in age from mid-20s to mid-50s – has worked around the clock to shout from the rooftops how far Arizona has come,” Mr. Pizzimenti stated.

“The linchpin of the program is our campaign video, but we then spent about six months researching and reaching out to some of the most respected business, event and nonprofit folks across Arizona, interviewing each of them one by one to tell their story of success and share with the world how they fit into the new AZ 5 Cs as well.”

Profiled businesses and organizations — Arizona State University, Fiesta Bowl, Camelback Flowershop, Almost There Foster Care and more — will be featured on the site through the end of the year, the release stated. In addition to the campaign’s interactive website profiling diverse Arizona leaders, there is a paid search campaign on digital assets and even merchandise for businesses and individuals.

Highlights of the following new Five Cs:

Culture: The diversity, ethnicity, inclusivity and pride of Arizona in everything ranging from food to festivals.

The diversity, ethnicity, inclusivity and pride of Arizona in everything ranging from food to festivals. Community: The groups – from business to civic to volunteer-based – uniting people through working, playing, uplifting and supporting each other.

The groups – from business to civic to volunteer-based – uniting people through working, playing, uplifting and supporting each other. Connectivity: From start-ups to mom-and-pop shops to big business, Arizonans are competing and winning when it comes to connecting people with jobs, goods, services and a better quality of life.

From start-ups to mom-and-pop shops to big business, Arizonans are competing and winning when it comes to connecting people with jobs, goods, services and a better quality of life. Commerce: Arizona is now at the forefront of connecting data, ideas, processes and people in new, unpredictable ways by digitally sharing…

Arizona is now at the forefront of connecting data, ideas, processes and people in new, unpredictable ways by digitally sharing… Catalyst: What Arizonans do and why we they choose to do it shapes efforts and fuels success.

The site and its campaign video are being pushed through paid search and traditional marketing, the release said, noting plans to launch a second, more interactive phase of the campaign with new interviews and insights in early 2019.

“Arizona is at the forefront of connecting data, ideas, processes and people in new and effective ways. Arizonans are competing, and winning, while at work and at play like never before,” Mr. Pizzimenti said. “Arizona has a new story to tell, and we want to help tell it to the world.”

For more, go to: az5c.com; or visit: thinkbigfish.com.

