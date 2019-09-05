Bill Montgomery named to Arizona Supreme Court

From left, Gov. Doug Ducey, Yvonne Fedderson, Sara O’meara, Phoenix Police Chief Jeri Williams and Maricopa County Attorney General Bill Montgomery. (Submitted photo)

Arizona Governor Doug Ducey has announced the appointment of Maricopa County Attorney Bill Montgomery to the Arizona Supreme Court to replace Chief Justice Bales.

Bill Montgomery

Gov. Ducey said Mr. Montgomery has an understanding of the law, a well-developed judicial philosophy, appreciation for the separation of powers and a dedication to public service .

In the near future, Mr. Montgomery will submit his resignation to the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors, and transition from serving the county as an elected official to serving the state as a Justice on the Arizona Supreme Court, according to a press release.

In a statement to all of the employees of the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office Mr. Montgomery,

“I’ve often said to folks leaving the Office that their departure was bittersweet. Sweet for the new opportunities they were pursuing, but bitter at losing a valued member of our team,” Mr. Montgomery said in a prepared statement.

“Today, it is my own bittersweet moment. Governor Ducey has given me the honor of continuing my public service as the next Justice of the Arizona Supreme Court. Over the last nine years, there have been too many moments, accomplishments, successes, and innovations for me to be able to recite them all and run the risk of leaving anything out. Let me simply say that I never had a bad day at the Office and I will miss the great men and women (and Victim Support K-9s) of the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office.” — Bill Montgomery

Following Mr. Montgomery’s resignation, Chief Deputy Rachel Mitchell will assume responsibility for the office until the Board of Supervisors appoints an interim county attorney to serve the remainder of Mr. Montgomery’s term, which ends in January 2021, the release states.

