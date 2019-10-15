Black Rock Coffee has zoning amended for elevated sign

Scottsdale City Council recently approve a Black Rock Coffee sign to be higher than stipulated. (File photo)

Scottsdale City Council had time to percolate about the elevated size of a Black Rock Coffee sign and approved a zoning district map amendment on size restriction stipulations.

City Council approved on consent at its Sept. 17 meeting to amend the stipulation for the highway commercial properties by removing the sign restriction that is placed on property located on the south face of the building, according to a city staff report.

The amendment allows the approved coffee restaurant’s sign to be higher than the 8-foot stipulation on the building set to occupy about 1.49 acres or more at 10683 and 10687 N. 116th Street, the report said, noting that all other properties within the commercial center allow signage without any restrictions.

The council received the request after the Planning Commission heard the case on Aug. 14 and unanimously recommended the approval for the request made within the Shea Area Plan, which is designed to preserve the neighborhood and character of the Shea area, the staff report stated.

Reportedly, the 1987 sign stipulations on height only applied to the southwestern pad of the highway commercial zoned parcel in the commercial center.

Adjacent service residential zoned properties in the commercial center have no height restrictions for signs facing south towards east Shea Boulevard, the report said.

Under the zoning ordinance, the maximum building signage in the service residential zoned properties is 18 square feet, which is more restrictive than the highway commercial zoned district, the report outlined, describing properties that are closer to east Shea Boulevard and the townhouse division to the west.

However, the zoning permissions for highway commercial, multi-family residences, a planned community district were rezoned to highway in 2015, according to the report, noting property on the south side of Shea Boulevard zoned neighborhood commercial.

The report cited examples of higher signs like the bank building southeast of the coffee restaurant’s properties in the commercial center, which has two signs facing southeast toward east Shea Boulevard that are higher than 8 feet.

The commercial center also has an 18-foot freestanding sign on the southwest corner about 70 feet from the east Shea Boulevard right-of-way, facing east and west where the Black Rock coffee building and the future building on the vacant pad to the east are approximately 300 feet from east Shea Boulevard.

Plus, the building to the north of their properties in this commercial center has a sign on the south side higher than 8 feet, the report added.

Independent Newsmedia News Services Specialist Delarita Ford can be reached by e-mail at dford@newszap.com.