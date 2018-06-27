Bradshaw inks deal to bring ‘The Rehabilitation of Miss Little’ to life

Rusty Bradshaw, editor of weekly newspapers in Sun City and Sun City West, signed an agreement with Page Publishing of New York to publish his first book, a work of fiction.

“The Rehabilitation of Miss Little” is now in the editing stage with the publisher.

“This story has been many years in the making,” Mr. Bradshaw said. “It is exciting to finally have it complete and on its way to book form.”

“The Rehabilitation of Miss Little” will take readers through a story of abuse, bullying, degradation, then enlightenment, personal growth and redemption.

Vicki Little has endured a life of torment from classmates, some of her siblings and even her parents — so much so she lets her appearance and personal hygiene deteriorate, which fuels more disdain. She believes attending college in another state will provide an escape, only to find the bullying continues, led by one woman with a disturbing past.

But after meeting Andy Thompson, she embarks on a journey of improvement. But it’s not an easy journey. Trying to protect Vicki from her college tormentor, Andy lands in jail. Vicki and new-found friends work to help him exonerate himself, but in the process uncover dark secrets he has been keeping.

“The Rehabilitation of Miss Little” is expected to be finished and ready for purchase in seven months. Visit www.facebook.com/rustythewriter/ for frequent updates.

Mr. Bradshaw is a journalist of nearly 40 years, now working for Independent Newsmedia in Arizona. He edits weekly newspapers in the retirement communities of Sun City and Sun City West. He also worked on weekly newspapers in Surprise and Scottsdale for Independent Newsmedia.

He graduated from Dubois High School, where he was active in sports and the Drama Club. In Powell he attended Northwest College, where he earned a junior college certificate. He holds a bachelor of science degree from Eastern Oregon University. He participated in track at Northwest and was on the newspaper staff at both colleges.

Mr. Bradshaw and his wife, Jeanne, live in Glendale, Arizona.

