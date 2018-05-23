Bubbles play key role protecting Scottsdale Airport users, luxury jets

In less than three minutes, a 30,000-square-foot hangar at Scottsdale Airport was filled with bubbles as part of a fire foam suppression test to ensure airport users and luxury jets are well protected in the event of a fire.

The over-the-top bubble bath took place in one of the two new executive hangars being built at the airport as part of the terminal area redevelopment project.

Aircraft with highly flammable jet fuel housed in the hangar requires a sophisticated system, according to a release, and the system being installed cuts off oxygen fast enough to quell a fire in a hangar within minutes.

“These are the first hangars in the Valley with this new foam technology,” stated Terence A. Manning, associate director with Jensen Hughes.

The system, developed by the U.S. Air Force, complies with the latest in safety standards outlined in the fire code adopted by the Scottsdale City Council in 2016, according to the release.

“The city of Scottsdale has a long history of adopting some of most progressive and best fire code requirements in the country to protect and provide a higher level of safety,” Scottsdale Fire Marshal Jim Ford stated.

Gary P. Mascaro, aviation director, referred to the fire safety project as “the best system out there.”

The hangars will be operated by Gemini Air Group. The new hangars are being paid for by those leasing the space, who have a long-term lease agreement with the city, the release stated.

The second part of the project is a new Aviation Business Center, which is to be completed in late summer.

