Buchalter welcomes real estate shareholders in Scottsdale

Business law firm Buchalter welcomes shareholders J. Craig Cartwright and Kevin T. Lytle as members of the Real Estate Practice Group in the Scottsdale office.
Both shareholders join Buchalter from DLA Piper, according to a press release, adding that Messrs. Cartwright and Lytle each bring more than 20-years-experience along with their reputations and practices.
“When we look at the priorities of the firm for 2018 and beyond, Craig and Kevin are exactly the type of talent we want here,” said Adam J. Bass, president of Buchalter, in a prepared statement. “We are very excited to welcome Craig and Kevin. They are a force in the real estate industry and exceptional additions to the firm in general and the Scottsdale office in particular.”
Mr. Cartwright represents lenders, developers, real estate investment trusts, investors, and national corporations in a broad range of real estate transaction matters, including sales and acquisitions, secured lending, property development, commercial leasing, bankruptcy workouts, and construction-related matters.
He earned his law degree from the University of Kansas School of Law in 1996 and his bachelor of science from the University of Kansas in 1993.
“The growth of the firm is truly remarkable, and I am excited to be joining such an excellent group of lawyers that provide clients with outstanding service and a full range of business solutions,” said Mr. Cartwright in a prepared statement.
Mr. Lytle’s experience in real estate transactions involves sales and acquisitions, leases, sale-leasebacks, construction and permanent loans, acquisition loans, refinancings, loan and lease modifications and intercreditor agreements.
His clients include public and private real estate investment trusts, individuals, and commercial entities. He earned his law degree from the University of Nebraska, School of Law in 1996 and his bachelor of science from the University of Nebraska in 1989.
“Our practice is a perfect fit with Buchalter’s talented Real Estate Practice. I look forward to integrating my clients and providing them access to the impressive resources the Firm offers,” Mr. Lytle said in a prepared statement.
