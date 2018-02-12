Business United hosts Skysong talk on Coronado Success Initiative

Business United for Scottsdale Schools is hosting a Business and Education Community Breakfast from 7:30 to 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 14 at SkySong — Synergy I & II.
BUSS is a Scottsdale Area Chamber of Commerce workforce development initiative with the mission of bringing the education community and the business community together in Scottsdale, according to a press release.
The goal of BUSS is to create the relationships and the environment to allow the business community and the education community to work together so our students graduating from Scottsdale Schools can stay and work in Scottsdale.
The breakfast discussion is expected to highlight the Coronado Success Initiative, a Summary of Year One Progress. To register for the BUSS Breakfast please go on the Scottsdale Area Chamber of Commerce website: scottsdalechamber.com.
The breakfast is free of charge.
