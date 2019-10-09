By the numbers: Scooters record nearly 300,000 rides in 4-month period

Riders in Scottsdale recorded 318,888 miles ridden on scooters between December 2018 and April 2019. (Independent Newsmedia/Arianna Grainey)

The rideshare scooters in Scottsdale have been a hot-button issue for many residents, but a new report issued by the city shows the vehicles are racking up hundreds of thousands of local mileage.

In November 2018, Scottsdale City Council adopted an ordinance to amend city code relating to bicycles and related devices, including electric bicycles. The updated ordinance took effect on Dec. 13, 2018, and City Manager Jim Thompson was directed to share a full report following the end of tourism season.

The Oct. 7 city-generated report provided to the Independent outlines scooter-related issues in Scottsdale from Dec. 13, 2018 to April 14, 2019. It also includes data provided to the city through mid-July,

The city requested information from device-sharing companies regarding their operations in Scottsdale. The information was voluntarily provided by companies Bird, Lime, Lyft, Razor and Spin. Uber/Jump did not respond to requests for data, but they were no longer operating in Scottsdale at the time the request was made, the report stated.

A summary of self-reported data from the companies shows:

Total number of rides: 292,408

Total miles ridden: 318,888

Number of unique riders: 110,300

Total hours of use (on rides): 60,086

Average ride in minutes: 13

Average ride in miles: 1

Average number of daily rides per vehicle: 1,778

Average number of rides per unique rider: 2,253

Customer revenue reported during this period was available for three companies:

Razor reported a total of $20,620 for 5,571 rides during 120 days in operation;

Lime reported $4.17 per trip, with a $.34 minimum for 134,708 rides during 122 days in operation; and

Spin reported $4.74 per use, with a $.44 minimum for 12,683 rides during 46 days in operation.

The ordinance approved by council regulates parking and operating of bicycles, electric bicycles, motorized bicycles, motorized skateboards, motorized play vehicles and stand-up electric scooters.

Ultimately, the ordinance defined where the devices could and could not be parked and operated. Some of the rules included not parking more than five devices from the same owner within 200 feet of each other; and don’t park in the same public location for longer than 72 hours.

ScottsdaleEZ data reported

The city used an online service for people to report issues to the city, called ScottsdaleEZ, which also tracked complaints about shared-device parking.

The ScottsdaleEZ system received 419 complaints from Dec. 13, 2018 to July 15. Of these, 256 — 61% — were reported by three city staff team members.

According to the city’s report, 233 complaints were for prohibited parking; 64 complaints were for more than five devices parked together; 57 complaints were for other; and 38 complaints were for parking on private property.

Citizen feedback added up to 211 emails to the mayor and City Council regarding the topic from Dec. 13, 2018 to Aug. 16. The 211 emails reflected 29 different people, the report stated. Most of the feedback was from citizens and merchants giving comments ranging from operational issues to asking for bans on scooters.

From Dec. 13, 2018 through July 13, the Scottsdale Police Department issued at least 113 citations and five arrests related to scooters.

Of these, 92 — 81% — were for parking violations, the rest were for moving violations such as reckless riding, riding under the influence, or failure to obey traffic signals. The city’s report shows the majority of the police citations were issued in June and July.

During the same time, 114 citations were filed, including one filed by the city prosecutor. At that time, $9,295.80 had been assessed and $8,364 had been paid.

In all, five companies and various individual riders received citations.

The Scottsdale Fire Department reported 89 total calls for service involving rental scooters, which had caused an injury and required an emergency medical service response between Dec. 13, 2018 and July 18.

Of the total, 67 patients were treated and transported to a local hospital, with the remaining 22 refusing further care.

During that same time, there were 15,989 total EMS incidents, the report stated. Scooter calls reflected about .56 percent of all EMS calls, the report shows.

HonorHealth Emergency Department’s trauma program director provided information about all trauma patients with scooter-related injuries at HonorHealth Osborn from Jan. 1, 2018 to Aug. 22, 2019.

During that period, there were 116 cases: 40 were female and 76 were male. The average age of patients was 26, but patients ranged from 14 to 84 years old, the report stated.

Five patients were transferred from the emergency room to the operating room; and 66 patient cases involved alcohol. Only two patients reported using helmets, the report stated.

The city-generated report outlines four key issues found, such as should scooters be treated differently than bicycles?

Staff discussed the next steps the city could take to address issues which emerged during the initial ordinance period and developed a draft ordinance for public comment. City staff is scheduling discussion and possible action on these matters later in 2019, the report stated.

