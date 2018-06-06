Cactus Shadows High School teacher, students win 2018 Ninth Circuit Civics Contest

Several Cactus Shadows High School students and a teacher were winners in the 2018 Ninth Circuit Civics Contest.

According to a press release, Cactus Shadows English teacher Christine Marsh’s students, Merit Thompson (freshman), won first place; Isabella Sayegh (junior) won third place; and Luke Rodriguez (junior), Mia Sabbara and Emily Watters (freshmen) received Honorable Mention for their essays.

The first place prize comes with $1,000 and a chance to win additional money at the next round, noted the release on the civics contest that received more than 200 essays and 27 video entries.

Ms. Marsh, also the 2016 Arizona Teacher of the Year, won a “teacher award” for promoting civics education, the release stated.

“I am so proud of our students and Ms. Marsh for their knowledge and eloquence in sharing protections we are so fortunate to have as Americans. It is notable also that Cactus Shadows High School was second in the number of entries statewide,” said Cave Creek Unified School District Superintendent Dr. Debbi Burdick in a prepared statement.

She and Ms. Marsh attended the awards reception with students on May 30 at the Sandra Day O’Connor United States Courthouse in Phoenix.

