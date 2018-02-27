Cactus Shadows spiritlines place among top in nation

Cave Creek Unified School District spiritline’s had a winning weekend at the USA Nationals in February, with all five teams placing in the Top-5 of the nation.
The Cactus Shadows Pom program traveled to Anaheim, California for the 2018 USA Nationals that took place on Feb. 22-23.
Cactus Shadows Varsity Pom team placed fifth in the Large Advanced Jazz division, and the Cactus Shadows Junior Varsity Pom team placed second in the JV Jazz division, losing by less than one point.
Cactus Shadows Cheer teams also competed at the competition with Varsity placed third in the Large Advanced Division and their JV Cheer team placing fourth in the intermediate division.
Cactus Shadows High School is a part of the Cave Creek Unified School District at 5802 E. Dove Valley Road.
The Scottsdale Independent is published monthly and mailed to 75,000 homes and businesses in Scottsdale.